Snow And Ice Pellets Today For Orillia, Washago, Coldwater

Weather advisory continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning this afternoon.

Hazards:

Snow and ice pellet amounts near 5 cm.

A risk of freezing rain.

Timing:

Beginning late this morning or early this afternoon and ending late this afternoon or this evening.

Freezing drizzle will be possible tonight.

Discussion:

A Colorado low is expected to bring a wintry mix of snow, ice pellets, and possibly freezing rain beginning late this morning or early this afternoon. This mix of precipitation will transition to light flurries, possibly mixed with freezing drizzle, by this evening. The risk of freezing drizzle will end Friday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.