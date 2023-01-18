Local Muskoka Philanthropists Donate $235K Supporting Huntsville Hospital Foundation

Huntsville Hospital Foundation kicks off the new year with a $235,000 donation from local philanthropists, Chris and George Gilley and their loveable pup, Bailey.

Chris and George are passionate about Muskoka and dedicated to help better the health and well-being of the community. This donation brings their lifetime giving to almost $2 million and marks the 17th consecutive year that the Gilleys have generously made an investment in healthcare supporting fulltime and seasonal Muskoka residents.

“Our hospital needs our help,” says Chris. “We love this community and we’re grateful to live in such a beautiful place surrounded by stunning lakes and trails. We are committed to helping, and each of us are being asked to help,” adds Chris.

The number of patients from Huntsville and surrounding communities who rely on Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare hospitals continues to increase year after year. As the community needs change, so do the needs of our hospital.

The donation from the Gilleys will help purchase new state-of-the-art technology and equipment that is not funded by the government. “Most are often surprised to learn that the government does not fund essential medical equipment, or total construction costs to build and furnish a new hospital, and that it is the combined responsibility of the community and the hospital together with the Ministry of Health,” says Katherine Craine, CEO of Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

“We chose to invest in new equipment for our hospital, because our friends, family, and visitors deserve the best care. I’m asking everyone to join me in donating to support Huntsville Hospital,” says George.

It is a pivotal time for Huntsville Hospital Foundation. Recently the Ontario Government announced the approval for operational funding for a first ever MRI for Muskoka. With this news, the Foundation

increased its Focus On Imaging campaign goal to $10 million.

Through the generosity of donors like Chris and George, all diagnostic technology and equipment will be upgraded at Huntsville Hospital.

“We’re grateful for the generous gift from Chris and George and for their leadership in our community.

Their generosity will help ensure our healthcare teams have access to the tools and equipment needed to provide expert, compassionate and exceptional care for our community,” says Craine.

To donate or to learn more about the Focus On Imaging Campaign, please visit huntsvillehospitalfoundation.ca or call 705-789-4756.