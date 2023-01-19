Body Found In The Area Of Hwy. 400 Northbound Near Hwy. 88

The OPP is investigating the discovery of a body in the area of Highway 400 northbound near Highway 88, Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The OPP received a call from a motorist at 12:30pm on Wednesday January 18, 2023, who discovered the remains of a deceased person. Officers from the OPP Aurora detachment arrived on scene and located the body of an unidentified deceased female.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

There will be a continued police presence on Highway 400 northbound between the 5th line and Highway 88. The OPP is asking members of the public who travelled this area between the evening of January 15, 2023, and the morning of the January 18, 2023, who may have dashcam video, or who may have observed any parked vehicles or persons on the shoulder of the road, to contact police.

Police do not believe there is any threat to public safety.

The Highway Safety Division OPP Crime Unit is continuing this investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip/submit-a-tip.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.