Snow Squalls Expected This Afternoon Or Evening And Continue Into Friday Morning

Snow squall watch issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop this afternoon or evening and continue into Friday morning.

Local snowfall accumulation of 15 cm is expected, with higher amounts possible for areas under the heaviest snow squall bands. In addition to the snowfall, reduced visibility in blowing snow is also anticipated.

The snow squalls will shift south of the area early Friday morning.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

Snow squall watch issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop late this afternoon or evening and continue into Friday.

Local snowfall accumulation of 15 cm is expected, with higher amounts possible for areas under the heaviest snow squall bands. In addition to the snowfall, reduced visibility in blowing snow is also anticipated.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

