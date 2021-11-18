Muskoka, Parry Sound And Haliburton Under A Snow Squall Warning

Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squall warning replaces snow squall watch for:

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop this afternoon and continue into early Friday morning.

Local snowfall accumulation of up to 20 cm is expected, with higher amounts possible for areas under the heaviest snow squall bands. In addition to the snowfall, reduced visibility in local blowing snow is also possible.

The snow squalls will start to shift south overnight and are expected to move out of the area by early Friday morning.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.