Snow Expected Tonight After Rain Today And Maybe A Period Of Freezing Rain This Evening

Special weather statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Vaughan – Richmond Hill – Markham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Halton – Peel,

10 to 20 mm of rainfall

A risk of freezing rain

10 to 15 cm of snowfall by Friday mid-morning

Poor winter road conditions

Rain will transition to snow by early this evening. Freezing rain may be possible during the transition.

Rain may become heavy at times today before changing to snow early this evening. A brief period of freezing rain may be possible this evening during the transition. By mid evening, all precipitation should be falling as snow, with as much as 10 to 15 cm of snow expected by Friday mid-morning.

Confidence is lower for if and how long freezing rain will occur for, but it is generally not expected to be a major impact for this event. Confidence is higher that a snowfall of 10 cm will happen tonight.

If 15 cm of snow is thought to be more likely, a Snowfall Warning may be issued. Stay tuned…regardless, expect poor road conditions beginning this evening due to accumulating snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.