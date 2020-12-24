Driver Charged With Impaired After Swerving On Centre St. In Huntsville

On Wednesday December 23rd, 2020 at 8:33 p.m., an Officer from the Huntsville OPP observed a car swerving while being driven on Centre St N. Huntsville. Police conducted a traffic stop of the car and determined that the driver was under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

The investigation resulted in Leslie Davis-Gromley, a 54-year-old female from Huntsville, Ontario being charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired, blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

The accused has a court date for early February.