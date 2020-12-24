Rain, Snow, Then Snow Squalls In The Coming Days

Special weather statement continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Hazards:

5 to 15 cm of snow by Friday morning

Snow squalls Friday: a general 5 cm for most with 25+ cm locally near Lake Huron and near Georgian Bay

Blowing snow Friday

Potentially dangerous road conditions

Timing:

Rain will transition to snow west to east Thursday. The transition will be around noon near Lake Huron to around 4 p.m. for Kitchener-Waterloo. Widespread snow will transition to more localized/variable lake effect snow squalls Friday morning.

Discussion:

Rain will continue through Thursday morning before switching over to snow from west to east. Snow may be occasionally heavy at times overnight into Friday morning, with a general 5 to 10 cm of snow expected. Slightly higher amounts may be possible near Georgian Bay and Lake Huron.

Lake effect snow squalls will take over Friday morning, and continue into Saturday. Local whiteouts at times are possible in heavy and blowing snow due to the snow squalls.

A Snow Squall Watch will likely be needed for areas east of Lake Huron and southeast of Georgian Bay to address this concern for Friday and Saturday.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.