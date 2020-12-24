Verbal Dispute In Gravenhurst Escalates To Assault With A Weapon         

On Wednesday December 23, 2020 at 1:35 p.m. Bracebridge OPP were dispatched to an address in Gravenhurst regarding an assault with a weapon. A dispute occurred that escalated and the suspect brandished a knife.

Police arrived quickly and arrested and charged 30 year-old Stephen Schell of Gravenhurst with the following:

  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm
  • Uttering Threats – Damage Property
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance
  • Failure to Comply with release order x 3

He will appear in Bracebridge court for a Bail Hearing on December 24, 2020.

