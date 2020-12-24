Male Assaulted At Metro Parking Lot In Huntsville

Huntsville OPP say that on Wednesday December 23rd, 2020 at 8:35 p.m., a male was assaulted while in the parking lot of the Metro grocery store located at 70 King William St., Huntsville.

Responding officers from the Huntsville OPP located and arrested a 39-year-old male, Abel Merrick for the assault and at the time of the arrest Merrick was found to be in possession of substances believed to be fentanyl.

Abel Merrick, a male from Dwight Ontario has been charged with assault and possession of a Schedule 1 substance-opioid.

Merrick was released and will be appearing in Huntsville court on February 3rd, 2021.

The male victim in this assault did not require medical attention.