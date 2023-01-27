Snow And Strong Winds Starting Tonight For Muskoka

Weather advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight.

Hazards:

Significantly reduced visibilities.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 cm/h.

Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

Wind gusts up to 50 km/h.

Timing:

Late this evening into Saturday morning.

Discussion:

Travel is expected to become hazardous beginning this evening due to a combination of snow and strong winds expected to affect the area.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.