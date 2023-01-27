MAHC Repeats Exemplary Accreditation Standing

For the second time in a row, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) has been awarded the highest possible rating from Accreditation Canada – Accredited with Exemplary Standing under the Qmentum accreditation program.

The decision follows MAHC’s onsite evaluation across both sites by a team of Accreditation Canada surveyors in mid-November 2022 as part of an ongoing accreditation process to ensure high quality care and safety in every facet of hospital operations. Health care accreditation helps identify what an organization is doing well and where to focus its improvement efforts.

Following the four-day survey, it was determined that MAHC met 100% of all Required Organization Practices, and 99% of the accreditation program standards in the 2,150 criteria the organization was measured against across eight quality dimensions. The focus of accreditation is on the processes used to deliver care, and the whole organization is involved in the accreditation survey, from front-line staff and volunteers to board members, patients, and families.

“Accredited with Exemplary Standing means our organization has attained the highest level of performance excellence in meeting essential practices and best practice standards that ensure high-quality care, protect patient safety and minimize risk,” says President & CEO Cheryl Harrison. “This is a tremendous achievement to be celebrated in our continued commitment to our journey to excellence and one that everyone at MAHC should be proud to be a part of.”

The Board of Directors is equally thrilled with the accreditation decision of exemplary standing.

“Quality and safety are core to the hospital each and every day,” says Board Chair Moreen Miller. “We’re so proud of our team for going beyond the requirements of the accreditation program to demonstrate excellence in quality improvement. Our communities should also feel pride and confidence in the hospitals that serve them each and every day despite pandemic-related challenges and aging infrastructure. It truly is amazing to achieve this result once again.”