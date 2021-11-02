Slow Down In Worsening Weather: Bracebridge OPP

Bracebridge OPP officers have responded to twenty collisions between Monday and early Tuesday morning (November 1-2, 2021), most of which were preventable had drivers been responding to the changing weather conditions with caution, fortunately no one was injured.

Police are reminding drivers that as the weather worsens and icy conditions become a factor to consider the following:

slow down and be prepared to respond changing conditions

turn ON your vehicles lighting system so that other drivers will be able to see you

plan ahead and give yourself extra time for your drive

allow extra space between you and the vehicles around you.

Please exercise caution while adjusting to changing weather and road conditions.