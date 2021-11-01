Huntsville Public Library Expands Hours

Huntsville Public Library is excited to expand in-person hours with additional evening hours to meet the community’s needs.

These hours will commence Tuesday Nov. 2nd. The library will be rolling out furniture to provide space for the community to study, work, and read for Nov. 2nd.

Public health measures are in place as per provincial regulations. The library would like to thank the public for their input, as the community means the world to them. Stay safe!

The new hours of operation are outlined on their website: https://www.huntsvillelibrary.ca/en/services-for-you/hours.aspx