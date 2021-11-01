Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week November 1-7

Carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that you cannot see, smell or taste. Also known as the silent killer, CO is produced by the burning or combustion of any fossil fuel, such as wood, propane, natural gas, and heating oil. It is important to know the signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide exposure and take necessary precautions to protect your family!

“Fossil fuel appliances that are not functioning properly can quickly build up dangerous and even deadly toxic levels of carbon monoxide,” said Kevin McKelvey, Fire Prevention Officer. “Being aware of the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can also potentially lead to a successful outcome for someone affected by an abundance of carbon monoxide leaking into a home,” he added. Flu-like symptoms, such as headaches, nausea, dizziness, and drowsiness, are often the common side effects that can quickly take over the body.

By ensuring a competent, qualified technician conducts an annual inspection of your fuel fired appliances, this can potentially save you and your family from tragedy. “Early detection and repairs to a faulty piece of equipment can most definitely save lives,” says McKelvey. “It’s is critical to have working carbon monoxide alarms in your home, and it’s the law,” he adds.

Even though carbon monoxide alarms have been required in Ontario homes and residential buildings since 2001, approximately 60% of Canadians do not have working CO alarms in their homes. Each year, over 50 people die from carbon monoxide poisoning in Canada while many others are left severely affected by CO poisoning.

If you haven’t already installed carbon monoxide alarms, make sure to place them adjacent to sleeping areas and at least 15 inches from fuel fired appliances. These alarms require some minimal maintenance. Test them once a month to ensure the audible device (horn) is working. As dust often collects on ceilings and walls, be sure to vacuum these devices at least once a month.

How old are the alarms? Check the back of the device for a manufacturer’s sticker indicating the manufacture date. If the alarm is 7-10 years old, it should be replaced.

Nobody should be without working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms. If you find yourself unable to purchase a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm and are a resident of Gravenhurst, please contact the Gravenhurst Fire Department.