Incident At Orillia Care Home Leads To Charges

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals with impaired driving after an incident at a local care home in Orillia.

On March 29, 2024, at approximately 1:05 p.m., Orillia OPP officers received a report of a resident of a local care home departing with two individuals without the staff’s knowledge. An investigation commenced and extensive patrol measures were employed to locate the individuals and vehicle involved.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., all individuals were located safe by police. Investigations revealed the resident departed the facility consensually with the known individuals. The resident was transferred into the care of Simcoe County Paramedics for precautionary reasons and has since been returned to the care home.

It was determined that the two individuals with the resident had operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated by alcohol and were arrested.

A 39-year-old female from Orangeville has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired-alcohol contrary to section

A 50-year-old male from Barrie has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired-alcohol contrary to section

The names of the accused’s will not be released to protect the identity of the resident.

The two accused’s are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in April 2024.

Both accused’s driver’s licence have been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.