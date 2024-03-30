Driver Charged For Going 168km Per Hour In A 90km Zone On Hwy. 11

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual with stunt driving in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On March 29, 2024, while conducting traffic patrol on Hwy 11 southbound in the Township of Oro-Medonte, an officer of the Orillia Detachment conducted a traffic stop due to a vehicle traveling at a rate of 168km per hour in a posted 90km per hour zone.

David Painter, 41-year-old of Barrie, was charged with:

Adult Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – Excessive speed.

The driver received a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Drivers and members of the public are reminded to respect our communities, comply with all laws, and not jeopardize the safety of our citizens or our neighborhoods with risky, illegal, and dangerous actions.