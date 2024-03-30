Stolen Vehicles Recovered And Charges Laid In Penetanguishene

One person is facing stolen property and drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Penetanguishene.

On March 25, 2024, members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP received information regarding a stolen vehicle in the area of Belisle Avenue in the Town of Penetanguishene. Officers attended the area where they located and recovered the vehicle, further investigation then led officers to investigate a second vehicle on nearby Hewson Street, which was also determined to be stolen.

Later that afternoon, officers from the Southern Georgian Bay detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) were assisted by their CSCU counterparts from City of Kawartha Lakes OPP in executing a search warrant at the location. The second stolen vehicle was recovered and a quantity of cocaine was seized. In addition, a male who was wanted on a warrant for a prior investigation was located inside the residence. He was arrested a released on scene.

As a result of this investigation, a resident of Penetanguishene faces the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Cocaine

The name of the accused was not released.

The accused was released to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a later date.