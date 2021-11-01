Community Information Session – Fairvern Nursing Home Operations And Redevelopment Updates

The District of Muskoka invites the public to join in for updates on Fairvern Nursing Home’s transition of operations and progress on the redevelopment project underway.

The District of Muskoka, the Town of Huntsville, and the Fairvern Nursing Home Board of Directors are all working together to ensure the best outcomes for residents and their families, staff, and the community. A community information session has been scheduled to provide updates on both the redevelopment and transition projects, including:

An overview of the next phases of the redevelopment project

Updates on current home operations and steps being taken to ensure the best possible quality of care for residents as operations transition to the District.

Update on the District’s operations transition

The District welcomes your questions! Please feel free to submit questions or topics in advance of the session using the RSVP link below.

Community Information Session Details:

Thursday, November 4 from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. The session will take place via zoom.

Please RSVP: https://Online-forms.muskoka.on.ca/Health-Services-Department/Fairvern_CIS_RSVP

For additional information or for special accommodation please contact:

communications@muskoka.on.ca