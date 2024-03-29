Cold Brew Makes A Smooth Entrance To The McCafé Line Up

An iced coffee is nice. But a Cold Brew Coffee? That’s smooth. Starting March 26, Canadians will be able to order the new McCafé® Cold Brew Coffee at participating McDonald’s restaurants across the country.

“Good things take time. Just as the cold-brew process enhances the smooth, delicious flavour of cold brew, we invested time in perfecting our recipe and are confident our guests will love it,” said Chef Jeff Anderson, Culinary Innovation Lead at McDonald’s Canada. “Whether you’re a long-time cold brew lover or trying it for the first time, we’re excited to give our guests a new way to enjoy McCafé coffee.”

Made with Arabica beans, the new McCafé Cold Brew offers a different flavour experience than McCafé iced coffee, making it ideal for guests who prefer a stronger and bolder coffee taste for a refreshing start to their morning or an afternoon pick-me-up.

Guests can choose from five different varieties: Cold Brew (unsweetened), French Vanilla Cream Cold Brew, Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Sweetened Cold Brew with Cream, and Cold Brew with Sugar-Free Syrup & Cream. Guests can substitute cream for milk at no extra cost.

“We take pride in our legacy of delivering consistently delicious coffee experiences, making each visit to our restaurants unforgettable for our guests,” said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s Canada. “Earlier this year, we introduced a whole new look and feel to the McCafé packaging line up and are thrilled to now announce the next phase in the evolution of the McCafé brand with the introduction of Cold Brew.”

The new McCafé Cold Brew Coffee will be served in the newly redesigned sleek and sophisticated cup featuring the Golden Arches and McCafé brush script logo on a clear background. It is now available at participating restaurants across Canada, at the Drive-Thru, on the McDonald’s app and through McDelivery