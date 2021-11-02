Bracebridge OPP Provide Details To The Impaired Driving Incident Halloween Morning

Continuing coverage on a story we first told you about.

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a 9-1-1 emergency call from a driver on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. who reported that they were being pursued by a male in another vehicle and that person had made contact with the caller’s vehicle while driving on Taylor Road near Pine Street in Bracebridge.

The caller drove directly to the OPP detachment on Cedar Lane with the second vehicle continuing to follow aggressively.

Officers responded quickly and intercepted the offending vehicle in the parking lot and subsequently arrested and charged the driver, 30-year-old Trevor Eisan of Bracebridge, with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Dangerous Operation.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 21, 2021 to answer to his charges. Furthermore his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded.