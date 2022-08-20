SIU Investigating Police-Involved Shooting In Orillia

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious injury sustained by a 18-year-old man who was shot by a police officer Saturday morning in Orillia.

At 4:15 a.m. on August 20, 2022, an OPP officer observed a suspected impaired driver in the area of West Street. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the motorist fled and the officer followed. In a parking lot located at 600 Sundial Drive, the vehicle collided with a light standard and two vehicles.

As officers attempted to arrest two male occupants of the vehicle, a struggle ensued. One officer discharged his firearm, and an 18-year-old male was struck.

Both vehicle occupants were apprehended and taken to hospital.