SIU Investigating Police-Involved Shooting In Orillia

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious injury sustained by a 18-year-old man who was shot by a police officer Saturday morning in Orillia.
At 4:15 a.m. on August 20, 2022, an OPP officer observed a suspected impaired driver in the area of West Street. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the motorist fled and the officer followed. In a parking lot located at 600 Sundial Drive, the vehicle collided with a light standard and two vehicles.
As officers attempted to arrest two male occupants of the vehicle, a struggle ensued. One officer discharged his firearm, and an 18-year-old male was struck.
Both vehicle occupants were apprehended and taken to hospital.
Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php