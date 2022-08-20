Huntsville Public Library Community Engagement Survey

The Huntsville Public Library has launched a community engagement survey. The purpose of this survey is to inform the library of its priorities for the 2023-2027 Strategic Plan. The survey can be found here, https://myhuntsville.ca/library-engagement and is open to the public until Friday, September 30th.

The Huntsville Public Library is committed to providing accessible services, programs, collections and spaces designed to inspire and enrich the community.

The survey is confidential and does not collect any personally identifiable information. It takes 5 minutes or less to complete and there is a link at the end of the survey to enter into a draw to win 100$ in DOWNTOWN DOLLARS.