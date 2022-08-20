Ontario Hires 123 New Correctional Officers

The Ontario government is hiring 123 new correctional officers as part of its plan to transform adult correctional services and improve public safety. The province is investing more than $500 million over five years to modernize correctional facilities and reduce the financial and geographic barrier for new recruits by covering the cost of training.

“Our government continues to strengthen Ontario’s justice system by hiring more staff to support correctional services,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “Correctional officers contribute to the safety of our communities and provide a vital service within the justice system, and we are proud to have their backs. On behalf of the Ontario government, I applaud every person who has chosen a career in corrections and thank them for their commitment to public service and to ensuring inmates have what they need for successful rehabilitation while in custody.”

Graduates have successfully completed the eight-week correctional officer training program, which was delivered virtually by Mohawk College. In-person training was led by the Corrections Centre for Professional Advancement and Training. All recruits received extensive training with enhanced instruction in communication and de-escalation techniques. The curriculum also included a focus on anti-Black racism, Indigenous cultural training, and inmate management techniques.

Correctional officer graduates will be assigned to 15 different institutions across Ontario near their home regions: