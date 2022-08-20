Concours D’Elegance Returning To Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community Sept. 16-18, 2022

The quintessential Canadian Concours d’Elegance is returning to Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community September 16-18, 2022 for its 8th installment.

The shores of Georgian Bay and the lush fairways of Cobble Beach Golf Resort will once again be the canvas on which to present over 100 beautiful and rarely seen works of automotive art. Thousands from all over Canada and the United States will gather to appreciate the craftsmanship of the automobiles, as well as the riveting stories of the people who have owned them throughout their years. Only the most elegant, original and authentic vehicles are invited to participate in the Sunday Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Over the past seven years, Cobble Beach has raised over $600,000 for the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation and the Sunnybrook Foundation. Net proceeds from the Sunday Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance will be donated to Sunnybrook for the construction of the Garry Hurvitz Brain Sciences Centre, where researchers and clinicians work towards revolutionizing treatments for dementia, stroke and, mood and anxiety disorders. “It is our great honour to have the opportunity to raise money for two amazing facilities close to our hearts.” said Rob McLeese, founder and show chair of the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance. “We could not do this without the generous donations from our partners who provide items for our raffle and live auction, as well as the patrons attending our event. We are so grateful to the community for making this event possible.”

The 8th annual Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance presented by Porsche features a wide range of events over the course of 3 days. Engines start on Friday with the Participants’ Tour presented by Bruce Power showcasing the beautiful Grey Bruce and Simcoe County roads by taking Participants on a 90+ km drive over to the Bruce Power Visitor Center. Familiar Saturday events get a retouch with the return of the 4th annual Cars & Coffee presented by Chubb Insurance, now located at Wiarton Keppel International Airport and featuring Planes. A new addition to the Saturday lineup will be the Concours d’Lemons presented by Hagerty, taking place in downtown Owen Sound in the River District. Other highlights for Saturday include two automotive seminars at the Roxy Theater in Owen Sound, the Collector’s Dinner (for participants and invited guests) and a live auction benefitting the Sunnybrook Foundation. The main event, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, is held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 and has grown to be Canada’s most prestigious automotive event.