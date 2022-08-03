SIU Discontinues Investigation Into Man’s Reported Injury In Orillia

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into the broken foot reportedly suffered by a 33-year-old man in Orillia last month.

On July 1, 2022, the man was arrested in Orillia by OPP officers after he forced his way into his former partner’s home and damaged her property. He was taken to the detachment, lodged in a cell and later complained of foot pain. He was taken to hospital where he was reportedly diagnosed with a broken foot.

At the time, it was alleged that the injury happened during his arrest after having been tackled to the ground by an officer. However, later it was reported that the fracture happened days before the arrest and had nothing to do with police.

Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, Director Martino was satisfied there was insufficient evidentiary foundation to proceed with an investigation. Accordingly, the file has been closed.