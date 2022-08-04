Suspects To Identify After Break And Enters In Orillia

The Orillia OPP are requesting assistance from the community to identify suspects from two break and enters to a local business in the Westridge area of Orillia.

On July 31, 2022, shortly after 4:30 am, Orillia OPP responded to an alarm call at a local business in Westridge Place. Upon arrival, police noted that the rear door of the business has been smashed by rocks.

On August 1, 2022, around 5 am, Orillia OPP was again dispatched to the same location for an alarm, this time where the front door had been smashed and the store ransacked.

Police have obtained security footage of the suspects and are asking anyone who can identify the individuals to contact Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.