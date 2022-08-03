Driver Charged For Going 135km/hr In A 60 km/hr Zone On County Rd 93

Traffic issues over the weekend on North Simcoe roadways kept officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP busy responding to those events. 10 vehicle crash’s were investigated with the majority of those occurring between noon and 4 p.m. In the interest of maintaining and improving road safety, officers conducted nine Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check stops checking 503 drivers for signs of impairment.

19 traffic complaints were called into the OPP Communication Centre for investigation by officers on patrol.

Incident of Note

An officer patrolling Simcoe County Road 93 at 11:39 p.m. August 1, 2022 observed a north bound vehicle heading into Penetanguishene at the rate of 135km/hr in an 60 km/hr zone. The officer was able to safely stop the suspect vehicle at an in town retail store and spoke with the driver. A drinking and driving investigation was commenced resulting in an 18 year old individual of Midland being served with a Provincial Offences Summons for Stunt Driving, Novice Driver over 0 mg alcohol, Being under 19 years have Liquor, Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available. The vehicle belonging to an older family member was towed and impounded for 14 days as per the conditions of the Ministry of Transportation ADLS suspension as well as the accused lost his driving privileges for 30 days also under the ADLS.

Educating the public about safe driving practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways or trails please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.