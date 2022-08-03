Ontario Training More Workers For In Demand Careers In Auto Manufacturing

The Ontario government is working for workers by investing $5 million to provide free training to 500 people from underrepresented groups to prepare them for well-paying jobs in the province’s thriving automotive manufacturing sector. The project will provide participants with the necessary skills for rewarding careers in machine operation, assembly, quality control, and logistics. The program will also help address a critical shortage of workers in a vital industry as Ontario positions itself as a North American leader in auto manufacturing.

“Our government is securing game-changing investments in the province’s auto sector that will ensure the electric vehicles and batteries of the future are made here in Ontario by Ontario workers,” said Premier Doug Ford. “As we do, we’re investing in training the next generation of Ontario’s automotive workers and connecting hundreds of them with good-paying jobs at local businesses in immediate need of their world class talent and expertise.”

Led by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA), training includes three-month paid job placements through APMA’s network of more than 300 small and medium-sized businesses. After completing the program, each participant will receive a job offer from a local employer.

“Our auto workers are heroes, and we need more of them to deliver our ambitious plan to build Ontario,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “This investment will help local manufacturers find the skilled workers they need to grow our economy and connect job seekers with meaningful careers where they can proudly earn bigger paycheques for themselves and their families.”

The program features a combination of online and on-the-job training, where participants learn critical skills, such as manufacturing essentials, project management, and troubleshooting. Training is tailored to the needs of each participant and employers can receive up to $4,600 in wage subsidies for each trainee.

“The exciting future of the automotive sector in Ontario will benefit from welcoming new faces, voices and perspectives,” said APMA president Flavio Volpe. “This investment creates a sustainable platform for communities that haven’t historically participated in the sector to become integral to its success.”

This project is funded by Ontario’s Skills Development Fund, a more than $200 million initiative that supports innovative programs that connect job seekers with the skills and training they need to find well-paying careers close to home.