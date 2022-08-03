Driver Charged After Collision On Hwy. 60 In Algonquin Provincial Park

Police have charged a motorist with careless driving after responding to a collision.

On July 25, 2022, shortly after 4 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Highway 60 in Algonquin Provincial Park.

The driver of the eastbound pick-up truck crossed the centre line and struck the oncoming westbound motorcycle. The 42-year-old motorcycle driver from Bracebridge received minor injuries but declined ambulance.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the pickup truck.

As a result of investigation, the 33-year-old driver of the pickup truck from Brampton has been charged with Careless Driving,

No tow was required.