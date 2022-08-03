Three People Taken To Hospital After Collision In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to several 9-1-1 calls about a collision that occurred on Bethune Drive near Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst, Wednesday just before 11 a.m. between a cement truck and a passenger vehicle that left the occupants of the passenger vehicle trapped.

Gravenhurst Fire Department worked quickly to extricate the occupants including one small child who was fortunately unharmed, thanks to a properly installed child car seat. The driver was transported by air to a Toronto area hospital and the passengers by land ambulance to a local hospital, both with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the cement truck was uninjured.

The Highway 11 North off-ramp to Gravenhurst at Muskoka Road 169 along with a section of Bethune Drive near Muskoka Road South are currently closed for the ongoing investigation with the assistance of the OPP Technical Collision Unit.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage that may have captured the event are asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.