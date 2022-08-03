Ontario Introduces French Accents On Health Cards

To better serve the Francophone community, the Ontario government is now offering the option of French language characters, such as accents (e.g., ç, è, é, ê, ë), on Ontario health cards. This is another step forward in the province’s plan to make French characters available on all Ontario government identification.

“We are supporting Ontario’s Francophone community and improving their experience when accessing vital government services throughout the province, including health care,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Franco-Ontarians can now have their name correctly identified on their health card in addition to their driver’s licence and photo card.”

Ontarians with French names may now visit a ServiceOntario location with the required supporting identification documents to request a free replacement health card displaying their name with French language characters, including accents.

“By making available French-language characters on Ontario health cards, the Government of Ontario demonstrates its determination to expand quality services for the province’s French-speaking community,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Francophone Affairs. “We are committed to delivering French-language services to Francophones and will continue to work closely with our partners to reflect the needs and specificity of Ontario’s Francophonie.”

In September 2020, Ontario added French language characters to Ontario driver’s licence cards and Ontario Photo Cards. With French language characters now available for health cards, Franco-Ontarians will now be able to have their names accurately reflected on the most commonly used government ID cards.

“Ontario is committed to building an inclusive province where everyone belongs, and where culture and diversity are respected,” said Michael Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. “We are pleased that French language characters are now available on all commonly used Ontario government identification.”

Ontarians are reminded to check their health cards in case they have expired and can conveniently renew their cards online at Ontario.ca/Renew or book an in-person meeting at Ontario.ca/Appointment. Individuals experiencing difficulties with renewing their health card should contact ServiceOntario at 1-866-532-3161 (TTY: 1-800-387-5559) to inquire about options for their specific situation.

“We are making life easier for Ontarians by delivering simpler, faster, and more inclusive services,” said Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery. “Ontario’s Francophone community can now conveniently access vital documents that reflect their unique identity through ServiceOntario centres across our province.”