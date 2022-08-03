Four Areas Of Muskoka Under A Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Severe thunderstorm watch continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Current details:

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.

Hazards:

Wind gusts near 90 km/h.

Nickel size hail.

Torrential downpours with rainfall amounts possibly in excess of 50 mm.

Timing:

This afternoon into this evening.

Discussion:

Thunderstorms are expected today. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe with strong winds, large hail and heavy rain. Tornadoes also can not be ruled out. The potential for severe thunderstorms will come to an end this evening.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Stay indoors when a thunderstorm strikes. There isn’t a place outside that is safe during a thunderstorm.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

For more information: http://www.emergencymanagementontario.ca/english/beprepared/beprepared.html.