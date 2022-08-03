Get Ready For Ketchup And Mustard Ice Cream At The CNE

It’s a battle of the condiments – in soft serve form! Local Toronto vendor Harrison Swift has been serving up some of the most memorable treats at the CNE Midway since 2013 (ala Pickle Lemonade). New this year, he has come up with a sweet and savoury twist on ice cream offering a ketchup-flavoured and mustard-flavoured soft serve with appropriately fun accoutrements such as a pretzel or fries. For those who love both ketchup and mustard – try them swirled together! The ice creams will be available at a new booth on the CNE Midway called So Cute Ice Cream. While full list of new food items will remain Top Secret for another few weeks, CNE fans can start contemplating whether they are Team Ketchup or Team Mustard.