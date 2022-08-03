Get Ready For Ketchup And Mustard Ice Cream At The CNE

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

Each year, more than 1.4 million visitors flock to the Canadian National Exhibition to satisfy their taste buds, appetites, and curiosities for the zany new foods that have become synonymous with the CNE experience.  And while organizers are tight-lipped around the full line-up of crave-worthy and crazy concoctions this year – the CNE has dropped a breadcrumb…Ketchup-Flavoured and Mustard-Flavoured Ice Cream!
It’s a battle of the condiments – in soft serve form!  Local Toronto vendor Harrison Swift has been serving up some of the most memorable treats at the CNE Midway since 2013 (ala Pickle Lemonade).  New this year, he has come up with a sweet and savoury twist on ice cream offering a ketchup-flavoured and mustard-flavoured soft serve with appropriately fun accoutrements such as a pretzel or fries.  For those who love both ketchup and mustard – try them swirled together!  The ice creams will be available at a new booth on the CNE Midway called So Cute Ice Cream.

While full list of new food items will remain Top Secret for another few weeks, CNE fans can start contemplating whether they are Team Ketchup or Team Mustard.

