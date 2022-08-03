Huntsville Home Suffers Heavy Fire Damage

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Britannia Road in Huntsville around 9:30 p.m. on August 2, 2022.

Crews from Station 1 and 5 with assistance from Station 4 in Baysville encountered heavy flames in the roof area of the structure. The aerial apparatus was used to help suppress the fire. Crews remained on-scene for several hours dealing with hotspots.

The occupants had noticed smoke coming from the eaves of the home and called 911. All occupants were out of the home. The building sustained extensive damage with damage estimated to be approximately $750,000.

The origin, cause and circumstances are currently under investigation. There were no injuries reported.