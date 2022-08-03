Huntsville OPP Discuss Overdose Awareness In Its Weekly Report

The Huntsville OPP responded to 289 calls for service from Monday July 25, 2022, to Sunday July 31, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement

One hundred and three investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Eight, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Impaired Investigations

The Huntsville OPP are pleased to advise that no impaired charges were laid over the past week.

Domestic Violence

Detachment members investigated six domestic disputes the past week, with no criminal charges laid.

Motor Vehicle Collisions

Fifteen collisions were investigated the past week. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions ie: construction, weather, volume of traffic.

Overdose Awareness

The growing number of overdoses and deaths caused by opioids, particularly fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, has been declared a public health crisis by Health Canada.

The rise in the inadvertent use of fentanyl has led to a number of people dying from opioid overdoses who never thought they were at risk because they unknowingly took opioids.

The complex opioid crisis requires a collaborative multi-agency approach. When the OPP investigate incidents that occur, it is recognized that the issue is often much more complex and to resolve requires a collaborative approach. The OPP enlist the help of other professionals and various local agencies to identify and work through the problem collectively, by providing supports and resources. It is imperative that officers up hold the law but also work towards the root cause of the problem, to limit further interaction with police and prevent criminality.

If you are in a situation where you suspect an overdose, please do not hesitate to call 911 and save a life.

Remember The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act applies to anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, including the person experiencing an overdose. The act protects the person who seeks help, whether they stay or leave from the overdose scene before help arrives. The act also protects anyone else who is at the scene when help arrives.

The act can protect you from:

Charges for possession of a controlled substance (i.e., drugs) under section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Charges for possession of cannabis under section 8(1) of the Cannabis Act

Breach of conditions regarding simple possession of controlled substances (i.e.,

drugs) in:

parole

pre-trial release (bail)

probation orders

conditional sentences

The act does not provide legal protection against more serious offences, such as:

production and trafficking of controlled substances

outstanding warrants

Violating conditions of your parole, pre-trial release (bail), probation order or

conditional sentence for an offence that is not simple possession

all other criminal offences