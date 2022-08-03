Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 60

The Huntsville OPP has arrested and charged a driver after investigating a collision that occurred.
On August 3, 2022 at 12:07 a.m. Huntsville OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on highway 60 at its intersection with Szawloski Drive. The motor vehicle collided with a traffic light post causing damage to the traffic lights.
Following the police investigation into the circumstance of the collision, the following person has been charged:
Tyler Godin-Blake (age 28), of Huntsville, Ontario
– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired
– Failure to comply with demand
– Novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero
– Careless driving
– Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available
– Drive motor vehicle with handled communication device
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on September 27, 2022 in the Ontario Court of Justice Muskoka.