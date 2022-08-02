COVID-19 Pop-Up And Walk-In Vaccination Clinics Available In Simcoe Muskoka Aug. 3 To 7

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from Aug. 3 to 7. Walk-ins for first and second doses for individuals five years and older, first booster doses for individuals 12 and up, and second booster doses for people 18 years and older who received their first booster dose five months (140 days) or a minimum of three months (84 days) ago are available at the following locations:

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Orillia Recreation Centre, 255 West St., Orillia

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Theo and Elaine Bernard Library Victoria Harbour Branch, 145 Albert St, Tay

Time: Noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus –Smith’s Ultramar, 21 Greer Rd., Port Sydney

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Alliston Memorial Arena, 49 Nelson St W. Alliston

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Collingwood Home Hardware Building Centre, 104 High St., Collingwood Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Appointments for the GO-VAXX clinics may also be booked up to four days prior to the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Individuals five years of age and older may also receive the vaccine at some local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering the vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice. Pop-up and GO-VAXX mobile clinics will continue to be scheduled throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in and appointment basis to individuals aged five years and older at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (lower level) in Barrie:

Tuesday: Noon – 8 p.m. Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst and can be booked through the vaccination portal or Contact Centre as listed above.

In addition, the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie offers walk-ins and booked appointments from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier’s Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building – West Entrance 170 Colborne St., W.

COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged six months to under five years are available by appointment only at health unit vaccination clinics and can be booked using the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling 1-833-943-3900. Parents and caregivers can also use the provincial system to book appointments for their children at the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr., which is also offering the paediatric Moderna vaccine by walk-in Wednesdays in August from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When attending a clinic, individuals are encouraged to dress for the weather as they may be required to wait outdoors before entering the clinic. They are also reminded to bring identification (e.g., health card, driver’s license, passport) a list of any medications they are taking, wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm and bring any assistive devices as needed (e.g., scooter, wheelchair, cane). Please note, all persons attending a Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit community vaccination clinic will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be made available at the entrance to all our clinics.

For more information about how to prepare for an appointment and what to expect upon arrival at the clinic, please visit SMDHU’s COVID-19 page smdhu.org/GetVaccinated.