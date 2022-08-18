SIU Concludes Investigation After Fatal Crash In Oro Station

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has found no reasonable grounds to believe that an OPP officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death of a 41-year-old man back in April.

On April 19, 2022, an OPP officer pursued the man on Sideroad 15/16 as it was believed the man had committed a break and enter in the Huntsville area, and stole a police cruiser. The man travelled at a high rate of speed before hitting the ditch.

The man died in hospital from injuries suffered in the crash.

Director Martino found no reasonable grounds to believe the subject official transgressed the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law, leaving no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case. The file has been closed.

Full Director’s Report (with Incident Narrative, Evidence, and Analysis & Director’s Decision):