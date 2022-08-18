OPP Investigate Suspicious Package At Waypoint Centre

A suspicious package was located by a staff member in a service building on the grounds of Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care, Penetanguishene resulting in an 911 call just after 1 p.m. August 17, 2022, to the OPP Communications Centre.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched along with members of the Penetanguishene Fire Service, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services to the Church Street address and the building was evacuated.

Officers of the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) attended and disposed of the suspicious package and cleared the area which was deemed to be safe at 4:30 p.m. August 17, 2022.

Officers are continuing their investigation and wish to thank community members and staff and patients of the hospital for their cooperation and patience during this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . If you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and anonymous tips can also be provided online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca