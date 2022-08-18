Zellers Launches Online Store; Shop-In-Shops In Select Hudson’s Bay Stores Early 2023

Very soon, shoppers from coast to coast will have more ways to shop one of HBC’s most beloved brands. Arriving early 2023, the distinctly Canadian retailer Zellers will debut a new ecommerce site and leverage the nationwide network of prime brick-and-mortar Hudson’s Bay locations as it expands its footprint in major cities across the country.

“Zellers is a brand deeply rooted in the Canadian experience. Spanning generations, people hold distinct connections to Zellers through shared experiences with family and friends, and we look forward to building on that in the future.”

Zellers and Zellers.ca will deliver a digital-first shopping journey that taps into the nostalgia of the brand Canadians know and love, while introducing a refreshed identity and a unique and exciting product assortment for families at everyday value. Feature anchor categories at launch will include, housewares and home décor, furniture, small appliances, toys, and pet accessories and the introduction of a design-led, value-driven private brand. The assortment and category offer will grow throughout the year, including the introduction of apparel.

“We know how special Zellers is in the hearts and minds of people in Canada. “Where the lowest price is the law” was a calling card, which has helped Zellers establish itself as more than a retail destination, but a place to build and support community,” says Adam Powell, Chief Business Officer, Zellers. “Zellers is a brand deeply rooted in the Canadian experience. Spanning generations, people hold distinct connections to Zellers through shared experiences with family and friends, and we look forward to building on that in the future.”

Further details of the Zellers experience will be shared soon!