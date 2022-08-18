Suspects Sought After Attempted Break And Enter In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP is investigating an attempted break and enter that occurred at an address on Muskoka Beach Road north of Lofty Pines Drive in Gravenhurst, ON on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at approximately 5:20 a.m. Unknown suspects attempted to gain entry through a rear basement window and one of the occupants of the home awoke and confronted them.

The suspects are described as one female who was wearing all black clothing with construction style boots, a black toque and a black and white scarf over her face and a male who was wearing baggy grey sweatpants and a dark hoody that was open at the front. The pair got into a vehicle that was parked in a parking lot at 335 Muskoka Beach Road and fled southbound. The vehicle is a light-coloured, older model Jeep, possibly a Liberty, with round headlights.

The OPP Forensic Identification Section (FIS) officers attended to assist and police are asking that homeowners in that area between check their home surveillance cameras for possible images of the suspects and/or vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 You may also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or you can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.