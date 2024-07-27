Single Vehicle Collision Sends Driver And Passenger To Hospital With Serious Injuries

The Orillia Detachment of the OPP is currently investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Ramara Township.

Officers from the Orillia OPP, Simcoe County Paramedics and Ramara Fire responded to the collision on Ramara Rd 47 in Ramara Township at approximately 1:15 a.m. on July 26. The vehicle involved was described to be on its roof with two occupants inside. Police, Fire and Ambulance arrived on scene to assess the driver and passenger. Both parties were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and the 19-year-old male novice driver would later be airlifted to a trauma center in Toronto.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released.

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.