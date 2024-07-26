Police Note Increase In Collisions Related To Impaired Driving

Bracebridge OPP has charged yet another person with impaired driving offences after responding to a motor vehicle collision in Muskoka Lakes Township.

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway and collided in the ditch on Juddhaven Road in Muskoka Lakes Township at 10:30 p.m. on July 24. Officers arrived and commenced an investigation into the cause of the collision and subsequently arrested and charged 33-year-old Dakota Spear of Etobicoke with Impaired Operation – Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on Sept. 10, 2024 to answer to his charge.

Bracebridge OPP has noticed an increase in the number of collision-related impaired driving. Impairment by alcohol or drugs is a leading factor in crashes that result in serious injury or death.

It is every driver’s responsibility to ensure that they are in good condition to be operating a motor vehicle, vessel or off-road vehicle. Police are grateful for concerned members of the public who call to notify police when they see a possibly impaired driver.