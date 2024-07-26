Transitional Housing Program Opens In East Parry Sound

The District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board (DSSAB) is pleased to announce the launch of its transitional housing program on the east side of the Parry Sound District, which welcomed its first participants last month.

Provincially funded through the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing’s Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP), this intensive program will invite participation from eligible individuals from the DSSAB’s By-Name List who require additional support to obtain and maintain safe and stable housing. With the assistance of DSSAB staff, each participant will develop an action plan, with progress monitored through weekly meetings, or more often depending on the needs of the individual.

“Coordination of wraparound supports with our community partners will be crucial to the success of these participants and the program,” said Tammy MacKenzie, Chief Administrative Officer.

“This program relies on strong partnerships with our Mental Health and Addictions Worker from the West Parry Sound Health Centre, Community Paramedicine, and support from the Nurse Practitioner-Led Clinics and CMHA Muskoka-Parry Sound. It is also staff-driven through the efforts of our Housing Stability and Ontario Works teams who provide one-on-one housing, life stabilization and financial assistance.”

The project was made possible through the conversion of an existing duplex, recently converted into two one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units for a total of six bedrooms. Intended to provide secure and stable housing for vulnerable individuals at risk of homelessness, the project’s goal is to provide stability in a home setting that encourages life skills and housing responsibilities.

“This program will allow the people we serve the time they need and support necessary to ensure better outcomes in their exit from homelessness,” said Rick Zanussi, DSSAB Board Chair. “This project is a model that we would like to replicate across the district as new opportunities become available.”

If you know of someone who may be experiencing homelessness, at risk of homelessness, couch-surfing or struggling to maintain their home, please contact the office to discuss how being added to the By-Name List can help. Please call (705)746-7777 Ext 5269 or visit www.psdssab.org/bynamelist for more information.