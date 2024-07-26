Haliburton Highlands OPP Charge One Person In Connection To Stolen Vehicle

The Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have changed an individual with impaired driving in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation in the Township of Minden Hills.

On July 25, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on St. Germaine Street. While police patrolled the area, a concerned motorist called 9-1-1 to report a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed, matching the description of the stolen vehicle.

At 7:10 p.m., an officer located the vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 35 at Davis Lake Road and conducted a traffic stop. After speaking with the driver, who matched the victim’s description, the officer was also led into an impaired operation investigation. The accused was arrested and charged, and the vehicle was returned undamaged to its rightful owner.

Robin Kirchen, a 40-year-old from Peterborough, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Theft of Motor vehicle

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Dangerous operation

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden on August 7, 2024.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP wish to thank community members who assisted in the investigation. The OPP values its relationships with our communities, and we will continue to focus on our mission to serve our province by protecting its citizens, upholding the law and preserving public safety. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1.