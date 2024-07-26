The District of Muskoka’s IDEA Advisory Group is bringing diversity and inclusivity training to small businesses.

Thursday, July 25, 2024 (Muskoka, ON) – In an effort to ensure workplaces in Muskoka are free from discrimination, the IDEA Advisory Group (IAG) is offering complimentary diversity and inclusion training for small employers, led by subject matter experts. This series of virtual workshops is structured for employers with 20 or fewer employees looking to build their knowledge in Indigenous Awareness, Safer Spaces: 2S-LGBTQ+ Cultural Competency and Bystander Intervention. Sessions are conducted over Zoom between September 10th and November 14th. Visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/idea to register for one or all complimentary workshops.

What are the workshops about?

Safer Spaces: 2S-LGBTQ+ Cultural Competency with the Gilbert Centre

(September 10th and 12th, 2024)

Developed and facilitated by the Gilbert Centre out of Barrie, Ontario, Safer Spaces is a 4-hour interactive workshop aimed at increasing organizational 2S-LGBTQ+ cultural competency to ensure your staff, clients and customers not only feel safe in your workplace, but are able to thrive.

Indigenous Awareness with Kelly Brownbill

(October 9th, 2024)

This three-hour workshop lays a foundation upon which to build a working knowledge of Canadian-Indigenous relations and the issues facing Indigenous people today. This engaging workshop will involve a slide presentation and storytelling and provides the opportunity for learners to ask questions and interact with the educator and each other.

Bystander Intervention with Julie S. Lalonde

(October 29th, November 6th and 14th, 2024)

Join public educator Julie S. Lalonde for a two-hour interactive presentation on bystander intervention to create safer spaces for all. Together you’ll discuss the barriers to intervening in smaller communities and workplaces, and help create a toolkit of ways that you can step up when witnessing hate or harassment.

If you are a small employer in Muskoka who would like to promote more diversity and inclusion within your team and business model, this opportunity is for you! Visit www.engagemuskoka.ca/idea to register.