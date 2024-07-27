CGMH Celebrates Excellence At Annual Board Awards Event

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital (CGMH) recently hosted its annual Board Awards of Excellence event, honouring the achievements of employees, midwives, and physicians. This year’s ceremony celebrated the remarkable contributions of teams who have significantly advanced the hospital’s vision of “Outstanding Care – For Life.”

The Board Awards of Excellence event recognizes achievements that embody CGMH’s values and strategic goals. “This is our opportunity to thank the teams whose initiatives have propelled CGMH toward our vision,” says CGMH Board Chair Barry Goodwin. “We’re proud of the innovation and collaboration demonstrated by our team members.”

CGMH President and CEO, Michael Lacroix, echoed these sentiments, adding: “Our team works tirelessly every day to provide exceptional care to our community. These awards highlight the extraordinary efforts of our staff, which truly make a difference in the lives of our patients.”

Award Highlights:

Innovation Award: GI Genius Project Team

The GI Genius Project Team was honoured with the Innovation Award for introducing the GI Genius Intelligent Endoscopy Module to CGMH’s colon cancer screening program. This cutting-edge technology, powered by artificial intelligence, acts as a second set of eyes during colonoscopies, identifying suspicious polyps with unparalleled accuracy. The GI Genius continuously learns from a vast database of over 13 million images, providing real-time analysis that significantly enhances the efficiency and accuracy of polyp detection.

Patient Experience Award: PICC Line Initiative Project Team

The PICC Line Initiative Project Team received the Patient Experience Award for their work in enhancing patient care by bringing care closer to home. Over the first six months of operations, over 70 patients had their PICC lines inserted at CGMH, reducing the need to go outside of our community for this service. This initiative enables patients to receive care closer to home and makes CGMH one of the few hospitals with a trained Registered Practical Nurse (RPN) inserting PICC lines.

Partnerships Award: Remote Care Monitoring Project Team

The Remote Care Monitoring Project Team was awarded the Partnerships Award for their collaboration with Toronto Grace Health Centre’s Remote Care Monitoring program. This innovative partnership has provided comprehensive virtual care that supports clients to live independently at home, reduces hospitalizations, and delays admissions to long-term care.

Our People Award: Cafeteria Revitalization Project Team

The Cafeteria Revitalization Project Team, including the Dietary and Facilities teams, was recognized with the Our People Award for transforming the hospital cafeteria into a modern, inviting space that serves as the hub of the hospital. The revitalized cafeteria now supports hospital events and offers a full-service menu, making it a gathering place for staff and the community.

CGMH extends heartfelt congratulations to all the award recipients. These accolades reflect the outstanding dedication, innovation, and collaborative spirit that define the CGMH team. The awards ceremony is a powerful reminder of the collective effort it takes to provide outstanding care to the community.