Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot Reopens July 26

Attention boaters and park goers: Just in time for the weekend, the Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot reopens Friday, July 26.

The reconstruction project began in April and included full reconstruction of the parking lot to organize and improve public parking opportunities, enhance the parkland configuration, improve pedestrian safety, and provide additional resting and picnic areas close to the boat launch and waterfront.

“The Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking Lot includes new, multi-purpose spaces for park users and boaters to enjoy safely. The City of Orillia has invested significantly in revitalizing our downtown waterfront area and we are excited for this area to be reopened as we welcome residents and visitors alike to our beautiful downtown waterfront this summer,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

The newly reconstructed lot has a flexible parking space layout that can accommodate up to 81 vehicle parking spaces, or up to 19 vehicles plus boat trailer parking spaces along with 43 vehicle parking spaces. There are new seating areas providing waterfront views that can be used for picnicking or relaxation and specific areas within the park that can be programmed for food vending or special events.

Minor finishing works such as completion of the retaining wall and plaza adjacent to French’s Stand will be completed in the coming weeks. This does not impede the use of the parking lot or boat launch ramp.

A reminder that parking in the Centennial Park Boat Launch Parking lot is free for regular vehicles; however, the City’s Boat Trailer Parking Program is in effect seven days a week (Monday through Sunday) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Oct. 15 for vehicles with boat trailers. Orillia residents, and those who pay taxes directly to the City, can park their boat trailer for free by displaying a 2024 Resident Boat Trailer Parking Permit. Without a permit, the rate to park with a boat trailer is $10 per hour, maximum $50 per day. Learn more at orillia.ca/parking.

The Centennial Park Boat Launch Reconstruction project was approved by Council in 2022 with a budget of $1.5 million. For more information on the project, please visit orillia.ca.