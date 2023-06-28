Single Vehicle Collision Claims The Life Of Tiny Township Resident

A single vehicle crash just south of the intersection of Dunsford Lane and Skylark Road on Tiny Beaches Road South, Tiny Township resulted in the closure to traffic on Tiny Beaches Road South between Durie Street and Concession Road 8.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and Tiny Township Fire Services were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. June 28, 2023, to the scene of a single vehicle that was west bound on Skylark Road at Tiny Beaches Road South and left the roadway striking a tree. The lone 83-year-old male driver of Tiny Township passed away at the scene.

The name of the male was not released.

The roadway was closed at 11:00 a.m. June 28, 2023 and OPP Central Region Technical Traffic investigators completed their on-scene investigation and reopened the roadway near 2:30 a.m. June 28, 2023. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or e-mail at opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca